China Highlights US-N. Korea Dialogue over N. Korea's Missile Test Site

Photo : YONHAP News

China has highlighted Washington and Pyongyang’s intent to continue their denuclearization negotiations following the Hanoi summit amid reports that North Korea may be restoring its missile testing site in Dongchang-ri.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said on Wednesday the U.S. and North Korea have expressed their willingness to continue dialogue on the denuclearization process, adding that their approach is constructive.Lu said the international community must positively assess such efforts, especially due to the active denuclearization steps Pyongyang has taken since last year.He also called on countries involved in the North's denuclearization process to adhere to resolving the issue politically through dialogue and to make joint efforts to achieve denuclearization, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Based on satellite imagery, U.S.-based Web site 38 North recently assessed that Pyongyang has started rebuilding some structures at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri sometime between February 16th and March second.