S. Korea, Philippines to Hold Diverse Cultural Events This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Philippines will conduct a wide array of cultural events this year, including K-Pop concerts.The move comes as the two countries' leaders agreed during a summit last year to designate 2019 as “The Year of Mutual Exchanges Between Korea and the Philippines” in a bid to mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that a K-Pop concert will be held in the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Thursday.The concert will feature Korean idol groups, including NCT Dream, April and Noir as well as popular Filipino rock band Silent Sanctuary.In the coming months, the Philippines’ National Commission for Culture and the Arts is planning to organize a “Days of Philippine Culture” event in South Korea while South Korea’s culture ministry is set to hold a Taekwondo culture festival, film festival as well as a craftsmanship exhibition in the Philippines.