S. Korea to Join Efforts with China to Mitigate Effects of Fine Dust

South Korea will join efforts with China to mitigate the effects of high-density fine dust particles that have been plaguing the nation.In a set of emergency measures announced on Thursday, Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae said Seoul will discuss with Beijing on jointly enforcing emergency reduction measures on days high-density particles are recorded.The two sides are expected to set up an advance warning system to inform the public two to three days ahead of time about rising fine dust levels and jointly conduct testing the effects of artificial rain over the Yellow Sea within the year.On the domestic front, the ministry will reinforce the measures step-by-step when high-density particles persist for consecutive days, such as restricting all publicly-owned vehicles when emergency measures are enforced for three straight days.When measures are in place for five consecutive days, the government will expand restrictions on emissions grade vehicles and encourage the public to participate in the "alternate no driving day" system.