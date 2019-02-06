Moon Emphasizes Enhancing Cooperation with ASEAN Ahead of State Visits

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Ahead of his three-nation tour of Southeast Asia next week, President Moon Jae-in has reiterated his resolve to further enhance South Korea's relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Choi You Sun reports.Report: In a special op-ed piece for the Asia News Network released on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in said South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will expand their partnership to usher in a more prosperous and peaceful future.Referring to both sides' push for openness, inclusion and innovation, Moon highlighted his New Southern Policy, one of his key foreign policy initiatives aimed at expanding Seoul's cooperation with the region.Touting the number of visitors traveling between the two regions surpassing ten million and bilateral trade reaching 160 billion U.S. dollars last year, Moon said their cooperation will expand to include areas of advanced science and technology, transport, energy and the defense industry.The president cited ASEAN's accomplishments of regional stability and peace, and said he is confident that when the two sides join forces, they will be able to enjoy happiness, prosperity and peace like never before.Moon said he looks forward to efforts leading to peace and prosperity throughout Asia while thanking ASEAN for its recent support behind bringing an atmosphere of peace and harmony to the Korean Peninsula.In addition, Moon marked the 30th anniversary of their establishment of dialogue relations this year and promoted a special commemorative summit of their leaders set to be held in South Korea during the latter part of the year.From Sunday to next Saturday, President Moon will make state visits to Brunei, Malaysia and Cambodia, where he will seek ways to enhance diplomatic and economic cooperation with the region.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.