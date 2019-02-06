S. Korea, US Top Nuke Negotiators Discuss N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and the U.S. sat down for talks in Washington on Wednesday and discussed the next steps towards North Korea following the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Thursday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun explained in detail to his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon the results of the Hanoi summit.The officials shared the view that the current point in time is a very sensitive period in terms of advancing future dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.According to the ministry, the two officials assessed that their countries had engaged in very close cooperation on various levels and that they will continue to communicate and consult closely.In a statement regarding Lee and Biegun’s meeting, the State Department said the officials discussed efforts toward achieving the North’s final, fully-verified denuclearization. Seoul's Foreign Ministry made no mention of the phrase.The Foreign Ministry said following the meeting, Lee and Biegun held a three-way luncheon with their Japanese counterpart, Kenji Kanasugi.