Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea's Military Closely Monitoring Missile Facilities in N. Korea

Write: 2019-03-07 15:38:25Update: 2019-03-07 15:41:01

S. Korea's Military Closely Monitoring Missile Facilities in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military says it is closely monitoring activities at North Korea's missile facilities including the testing site at Dongchang-ri.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said on Thursday that the monitoring of the North's nuclear and missile facilities includes the Dongchang-ri site and the Saneum-dong missile research center.

Choi added that Seoul and Washington are maintaining close coordination in sharing military intelligence.

Earlier in the week, South Korea's state spy agency told a parliamentary committee that it has detected signs of the North rebuilding parts of the facility at Dongchang-ri and movements of vehicles carrying supplies in and out of the Saneum-dong center.

Based on satellite imagery, U.S.-based Web site 38 North recently assessed that Pyongyang started rebuilding some structures at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri sometime between February 16th and March second.
List

Editor's Pick