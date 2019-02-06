S. Korea's Military Closely Monitoring Missile Facilities in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military says it is closely monitoring activities at North Korea's missile facilities including the testing site at Dongchang-ri.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said on Thursday that the monitoring of the North's nuclear and missile facilities includes the Dongchang-ri site and the Saneum-dong missile research center.Choi added that Seoul and Washington are maintaining close coordination in sharing military intelligence.Earlier in the week, South Korea's state spy agency told a parliamentary committee that it has detected signs of the North rebuilding parts of the facility at Dongchang-ri and movements of vehicles carrying supplies in and out of the Saneum-dong center.Based on satellite imagery, U.S.-based Web site 38 North recently assessed that Pyongyang started rebuilding some structures at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri sometime between February 16th and March second.