Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost nine-point-81 points, or point-45 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-165-point-79.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-87 points, or one-point-32 percent, to close at 736-point-83.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129 won.