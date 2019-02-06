N. Korea Reaffirms Will to Continue Talks with US in Film on Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Wednesday aired a documentary on its leader Kim Jong-un's recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and visit to Vietnam, reaffirming its willingness to continue negotiations following the breakdown of talks.The 75-minute film aired by the North's state-run Korean Central TV said the two countries can write history and the future if they engage in negotiations with a "fair proposal, right attitude and will to solve the problem."While making no mention of denuclearization, the film said Trump "reaffirmed his willingness" to meet Kim more often to bear fruit in the effort to improve their bilateral relations.There was also brief footage of the moment the two leaders ended their meeting, with Trump patting Kim on the arm and the North Korean leader smiling as his top aides looked on, seemingly disappointed.The film also showed Kim's visit to Vietnam, the first by a North Korean leader in 55 years, where the two sides' decades-long relationship was highlighted with clips of Kim's late grandfather and regime founder Kim Il-sung meeting Ho Chi Minh in 1958 and 1964.