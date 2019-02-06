Air Purifier Sales Surge amid Record Levels of Fine Dust

Sales of air purifiers have surged as South Korea struggles with record levels of fine dust.Samsung Electronics said that it sold a record number of air cleaners on Wednesday, posting new daily records for three consecutive days. It expects monthly sales this month will be more than triple that of March last year.Samsung Electronics added that sales in January and February were also one-point-five times higher than the same period last year. The company expects all-time high sales figures in the first quarter of 2019.LG Electronics says it has already sold three times more air purifiers this month than it did during the same period last year.Dayou Winia, another home appliance manufacturer, reported a 685 percent increase in year-on-year sales of air cleaners between Friday and Tuesday.Overall, compared to the last five days of February last week, air purifier sales are up 245 percent.