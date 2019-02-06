Gov't to Introduce 2,000 Hydrogen Buses by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is laying the groundwork for a hydrogen-powered public transportation system with plans to deploy two thousand hydrogen buses by 2022.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday the move is part of efforts to establish the foundation for a world-class hydrogen economy.This year, 35 hydrogen-fueled buses will be in service. By 2040, South Korea plans to have 40-thousand such buses on the nation’s roads.The government will also consider providing incentives or subsidies to encourage the use of fuel cell electric buses over conventionally powered ones.Transfer centers for hydrogen buses equipped with charging, repair and maintenance facilities will also be built at key areas connecting Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.Moreover, hydrogen charging stations will open across the country, including ten this year at expressway rest areas. The government plans to have 60 such charging stations by 2022.