Biometric Identification Services to Expand at Korean Airports

As early as this year, biometric data will be incorporated into identification procedures at South Korean airports for overseas travelers.The Transport Ministry on Thursday announced its 2019 work plans which include improved convenience for airport users.The biometric data identification service, which was introduced for domestic flights at Gimpo International Airport last year, will expand to international flights at Incheon International Airport this year.The system allows passengers who preregistered biometric information such as fingerprint or palm vein data can pass through immigration at the airport without having to show physical forms of identification such as a resident registration card or driver’s license.Bio recognition service is currently available at 14 airports nationwide for domestic flight passengers.