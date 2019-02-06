Ex-President Chun to Appear at Defamation Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan's legal representative says the ex-president will attend his defamation trial on Monday.Chun’s attorney Jeong Ju-gyo disclosed the plan to Yonhap News on Thursday, arguing his absence in the previous court proceedings were not intentional and caused only by his health problems.According to the Gwangju District Court, Chun’s wife Lee Soon-ja will accompany him at the hearing at the request of her husband's legal team.Chun, who headed the country from 1980 to 1988 following a military coup, was indicted in 2018 for falsely stating in his memoir that a late Catholic priest had lied about what he witnessed in 1980 during a military crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy movement.The 88-year-old had delayed his trial twice before for document reviews and did not appear at the first two hearings held last August and in January, respectively, claiming he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease or the flu.The Gwangju court issued a subpoena in January to force him to appear at his defamation trial.