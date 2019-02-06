Gov't Delays Commercialization of 5G Service to April

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Science and ICT says the commercialization of fifth-generation(5G) mobile communication services may be delayed to April, postponing by a month a prior launch date set by the ministry.In a press release Thursday, the ministry said that commercialization of 5G services is only possible when the market is ready in terms of networks, devices and service authorizations.In a briefing on its business plan for 2019, the ministry's director for planning and coordination Jeon Seong-bae said that commercial 5G service may be postponed if such a delay would ensure the quality of the service.The official said the government was holding talks with manufacturers so that they can run sufficient tests to ensure the quality of related 5G infrastructure.Jeon said it's difficult to say when 5G service will launch but a protracted delay is unlikely. He added that South Korea is still expected to be the first country in the world to commercialize 5G communication service.