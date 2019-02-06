Prosecutor Named Woman Activist of Year for Inspiring #MeToo Movement

An alliance of local women’s rights groups has named a female prosecutor, who inspired South Korea's #MeToo movement, as the winner of its annual woman activist of the year award.
The Korean Women’s Association United said Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun became the "priming water" for the country's #MeToo movement by speaking out about the sexual harassment she suffered at work and how the prosecution improperly dealt with her case.
Kim Bok-dong, the late activist and victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery, was named the winner of a woman activist award for her contribution to the women’s rights movement through testimonies she gave across the globe against Japan’s wartime crimes.
A special award will be given collectively to around 300-thousand women who participated in a series of street rallies against illegal filming.