Prosecutor Named Woman Activist of Year for Inspiring #MeToo Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

An alliance of local women’s rights groups has named a female prosecutor, who inspired South Korea's #MeToo movement, as the winner of its annual woman activist of the year award.The Korean Women’s Association United said Prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun became the "priming water" for the country's #MeToo movement by speaking out about the sexual harassment she suffered at work and how the prosecution improperly dealt with her case.Kim Bok-dong, the late activist and victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery, was named the winner of a woman activist award for her contribution to the women’s rights movement through testimonies she gave across the globe against Japan’s wartime crimes.A special award will be given collectively to around 300-thousand women who participated in a series of street rallies against illegal filming.