US Commander: N. Korea under Close Watch over Possible Missile Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command says the United States is closely watching North Korea following reports the regime is moving to resume its missile-related activities.According to the Associated Press, Admiral Phil Davidson made the remark in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday.He said the U.S. is cooperating with its allies, including South Korea, Japan and Australia, to implement sanctions on the North. He added that patrol planes and ships are monitoring possible ship-to-ship transfers of materials subject to the sanctions.Earlier, U.S.-based Web site "38 North" said that based on satellite imagery, Pyongyang started rebuilding some structures at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri sometime between February 16th and March second.The U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) issued a similar analysis.