S. Korea, US Discuss Measures to Resume N. Korea-US Talks

Photo : KBS News

Top nuclear negotiators of South Korea and the United States are known to have discussed measures to encourage a swift resumption of talks between North Korea and the U.S.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Kim Deuk-hwan said during a regular media briefing on Thursday that such discussions were held between Lee Do-hoon, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun.The spokesman explained that Pyongyang and Washington have continuously expressed their will to have follow-up negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. since the second summit between the two countries ended in Hanoi late last month.He said Lee and Biegun also held in-depth discussions on concrete steps that need to be taken toward the North’s denuclearization and a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.An official of the ministry said Seoul and Washington shared the consensus that the North and the U.S. should resume talks at the earliest date possible.Asked whether the two envoys discussed inter-Korean economic projects, the Seoul official only said efforts are being made to create proper conditions for the resumption of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourist program.The official added the two sides are also discussing to arrange a foreign ministers’ meeting at an early date, which could be held as early as this month.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to meet to discuss related issues when they held phone talks following the collapse of the Hanoi summit.