N. Korea's Rocket Site Appears Back to 'Normal Operation Status'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. experts said that a long-range rocket launch site in Dongchang-ri, North Korea appears to have resumed operations.38 North, a U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea, said on Thursday satellite images from Wednesday of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station showed construction to rebuild the launch pad and engine test stand that began before the second U.S.-North Korea summit has continued at a rapid pace.The site added that given the construction and activity at other areas of the site, Sohae appears to have returned to “normal operation status.”The Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), a think tank in Washington, issued a similar report on Thursday, citing new commercial images from Wednesday.Joseph Bermudez and Victor Cha said in the report that the North's actions amount to a "snapback" from the moderate dismantlement undertaken at the Sohae launch facility after the first summit in Singapore in June 2018.