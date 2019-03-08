Trump Says He's 'Disappointed' by Reported Rebuilding of N. Korea Missile Site

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is disappointed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over reports the regime is rebuilding a missile facility in Dongchang-ri.During a meeting with the Czech prime minister at the White House on Thursday, Trump was asked by reporters whether he was dismayed over media reports that the North is rebuilding the Sohae satellite launching site which it began to dismantle last year.[Up sound: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: "You're disappointed in Kim Jong -un about the nuclear activity in North Korea?")"A little disappointed. We'll see. We'll let you know in about a year."It was the second day in a row that he expressed disappointment over the matter. Trump said on Wednesday that it was "too early" to tell if a previous report about activity at the site is true, but he would be very disappointed in Kim if it was.Two U.S. sites that monitor North Korea -- 38 North and the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Beyond Parallel project -- have released two reports each this week on the apparent reconstruction activity at Sohae.