S. Korea's Nuke Envoy: US Ready to Continue Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy said that the U.S. is ready to continue dialogue with North Korea.Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, made the remarks on Friday to reporters at Incheon International Airport after returning from his three-day trip to the U.S.Lee said that Washington's assessment of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi remains as "productive" and "constructive."During the Washington trip, Lee met with his U.S. counterpart Stephen Biegun to discuss measures after the breakdown of the Hanoi summit.When asked about the expression "final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea" included in the U.S. press release on the top envoys' meeting, but omitted in Seoul's, Lee said FFVD is the basic premise, and Seoul and Washington trust each other, but do not produce the same press releases.