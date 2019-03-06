S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Hits 9-Month Low in January

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's monthly current account surplus edged up in January from a year earlier, but narrowed to a nine-month low due to slowing exports.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account surplus came to two-point-77 billion dollars in January, slightly up from two-point-64 billion a year earlier.The country posted a current account surplus for 81 straight months since May 2012, but the January figure represents the smallest monthly surplus since April of last year.The slow growth is mainly attributed to a drop in the goods account surplus, which fell to an eleven month low of five-point-61 billion dollars in January due to slowing chip exports.Exports shrank five-point-four percent on-year to post the largest drop since September of last year, while imports declined two percent to 43-point-77 billion dollars.The services account posted a deficit of three-point-61 billion dollars from a year earlier, the largest figure since January of last year.