Private Kindergarten Purchased by Gov't Opens as Public Kindergarten

Photo : YONHAP News

A private kindergarten purchased by the government opened as a public kindergarten on Friday.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said the Guam kindergarten in the Gwanak District will go into operation after an entrance ceremony on Friday.As part of measures to increase public kindergartens, the government is purchasing private kindergartens to turn them into public preschools. The Guam kindergarten is the first such case.The government will continue to purchase private kindergartens in order to increase the percentage of public kindergartens to 40 percent by 2021.The Seoul education office plans to open four additional public kindergartens in September via purchases, with the aim to increase the number to 30 by 2021.