Moon Replaces Seven Cabinet Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in replaced seven Cabinet ministers on Friday.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Chin Young was named the new minister of interior and safety, while another DP lawmaker Park Young-sun was named the new minister overseeing policies for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.Chin, who served as the health and welfare minister under the previous Park Geun-hye administration, has been nominated for a different Cabinet post under the current administration.Chung-Ang University Professor Park Yang-woo, who was the former vice culture minister under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, was named the new culture minister and Kim Yeon-chul, the president of the Korea Institute for National Unification, will be the new unification minister.Choi Jeong-ho, the deputy governor of the North Jeolla Provincial Government, was nominated as transport minister, while Cho Dong-ho, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was nominated as the new science minister.World Maritime University Professor Moon Seong-hyeok has been nominated as the new fisheries minister.This is the largest reshuffle under the Moon Jae-in administration and comes just seven months after the president replaced five ministers this past August.