NIER to Conduct 100-hr Aerial Observation to Find Clues on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Institute of Environmental Research will conduct a month-long aerial observation starting from Saturday to find out what caused the serious levels of fine dust that had recently blanketed the nation.The research agency said on Friday that a 19-seat mid-sized aircraft will observe fine dust levels over the Yellow Sea for a total of 100 hours.The agency has carried out similar observations since 1996, but it will monitor a larger area this year with a bigger aircraft and more equipment.It hopes to gather scientific data on the movement of fine dust among countries.The agency’s president, Chang Yoon-seok, said the collected data can be used to boost the effectiveness of policies on slashing fine dust and for negotiations with China, which is regarded as a source of the fine dust problem in Korea.