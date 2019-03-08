US Seeks Clarification on Purpose of Rebuilding N. Korean Missile Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With President Donald Trump expressing his disappointment in Kim Jong-un, the U.S. government is seeking to find out why North Korea decided to reassemble a key missile facility which it began to dismantle last year. After holding talks with his American counterpart, Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator said the U.S. is ready to hold talks with North Korea. However, it appears the two sides need more time to get ready for the next round of negotiations.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon returned to​ Seoul after meeting with his U.S counterpart in Washington. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival on Friday, Lee said the U.S. is to ready to reengage in talks with North Korea.[Sound bite: Lee Do-hoon - S. Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs (Korean)]"The U.S. position is that [the Hanoi talks] were productive and constructive, and that it is ready to continue dialogue with North Korea."Lee, however, refused to discuss the newly-added variable to the future negotiations.[Sound bite: Lee Do-hoon - S. Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs (Korean)](Reporter: The Dongchang-ri missile launch pad is catching the most attention if it is a crafty move or if this would drive the situation to the extreme.)"That's something I cannot talk about."With North Korea reactivating the key component of its nuclear delivery capability, it has become awkward for President Donald Trump to claim that the North is no longer testing missiles.The Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri is being closely monitored but the U.S. doesn't seem to have figured out why the North has reconstructed the missile testing site.A ranking U.S. State Department official told reporters Thursday on the condition of anonymity that his government is seeking clarification on the purpose of Pyongyang's move in the run-up to the Hanoi talks.The American official said his government expects the North Koreans to abide by the commitments they've made to Trump.While stressing that the U.S. is still seeking the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea before Trump's first term expires in early 2021, the official urged "the top of the North Korean government" to seize the opportunity to reorient its economic development.North Korea on its part is unhappy with South Korea and the U.S.' scaled-down "Dong Maeng" joint military exercise which kicked off on Monday.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday addressed the drills that replaced the massive "Key Resolve," calling it a violent violation of the joint declarations and statements that North Korea reached with the U.S. and South Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.