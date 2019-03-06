Presidential Office Says It Will Review Reopening Gaeseong Complex Within UN Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it will review the matter of resuming operations at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea within the framework of UN sanctions and after consultations with the U.S.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Friday that there is a need to carefully discuss the matter with the U.S. within the framework of international sanctions.The official added there is a need to explain to Pyongyang what benefits it will enjoy once it denuclearizes and that Seoul and Washington are working closely for the North’s complete denuclearization and therefore, it’s important that Pyongyang and Washington swiftly resume dialogue.The official said because South Korea understands the U.S.’ stance regarding the North’s denuclearization, it will be able to thoroughly explain such a message to Pyongyang. He cited that both U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un trust South Korean President Moon Jae-in.