Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery Pleads for Release of 2015 Documents

Photo : KBS News

One of South Korea's last surviving victims of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement has called on the court to allow the release of documents from Seoul and Tokyo's negotiations that led to an agreement on the issue in 2015.A lawyer representing the former sex slaves including 91-year-old Kil Won-ok read Kil's plea letter during an appellate trial regarding the document release at the Seoul High Court on Thursday.In the letter, Kil said she was only 12 when she was taken from her hometown of Pyongyang to Japan, where she experienced agony that cannot be fully described in words.Kil said she wants the truth to be revealed before she dies and earnestly pleaded with the court to let the public know whether Japan had acknowledged that its military had coerced victims into sexual slavery.The case was initially filed by the victims against South Korea's Foreign Ministry in 2016. After the lower court ruled in the victims' favor citing the public's right to know, the ministry appealed the decision.The appeals court will make its decision on April 18th.