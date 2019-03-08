Moon Replaces 7 Ministers in Largest Reshuffle of Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In a move to set up his administration for the second half of his five-year term, President Moon Jae-in replaced seven Cabinet ministers on Friday. His spokesman made the announcement, including the replacement of the unification minister, which comes at a time when Moon's North Korea policy has hit an impasse amid disagreements between Washington and Pyongyang.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Nat sound: Presidential spokesperson announcing Cabinet reshuffle (Mar. 8)]Kim Yeon-chul, the president of the Korea Institute for National Unification, has been tapped to replace Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.Kim is considered one of South Korea's most accomplished experts in inter-Korean relations with experience in both policymaking and academia as a presidential adviser, an assistant to the unification minister, researcher and professor.[Sound bite: Presidential Spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom (Korean)]"He is the right person to actively realize the planned new Korean Peninsula regime of building a joint community of peace and cooperation by pushing for a speedy implementation of inter-Korean declarations."Kim's nomination comes as the Moon Jae-in administration moves to reorganize its diplomacy and security teams in the aftermath of the breakdown of last week's U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.If and when Kim is officially appointed, he is expected to accelerate efforts to improve relations with North Korea following President Moon's philosophy that developing inter-Korean ties should go hand in hand with the denuclearization process.Four other minister nominees come from an academic or government background, reflecting Moon's resolve to revive administrative momentum through policy achievements.Chung-Ang University Professor Park Yang-woo, who was the former vice culture minister under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, was named the new culture minister and Choi Jeong-ho, the former vice transport minister was nominated to head the ministry.Cho Dong-ho, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was named the new science minister, while World Maritime University Professor Moon Seong-hyeok has been nominated as the new fisheries minister.Also worth noting was the nomination of two moderate ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers to highlight unity and fairness as four incumbent lawmaker-turned-ministers were replaced ahead of next year's general elections.DP lawmaker Chin Young was named the new minister of interior and safety, after having served as the health and welfare minister under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.Journalist-turned-four-term DP lawmaker Park Young-sun was named the new minister overseeing policies for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.This is the largest reshuffle under the Moon Jae-in administration and comes just seven months after the president replaced five ministers this past August.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.