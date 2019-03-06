NHRC to Submit Opinion to Constitutional Court on Abortion Law

Photo : KBS News

The National Human Rights Commission has decided to present to the Constitutional Court its opinion about the constitutionality of the nation’s anti-abortion law.It will mark the first time ever the commission will reveal its view on the contentious law.The commission said on Friday that it reached the latest decision during a meeting of its members held last Monday.A commission official said the members shared the view that penalizing women under criminal law for getting an abortion infringes upon their basic rights. The official said the commission is set to present its written opinion to the Constitutional Court sometime next week, at the earliest.Last May, the Constitutional Court held, for the first time in six years, a hearing to review whether or not the abortion law is unconstitutional. At the time, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family had deemed the law unconstitutional while the Justice Ministry regarded it to be constitutional.The court is said to be planning to decide around early April on whether the law goes against the Constitution or not.