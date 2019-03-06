Unification Minister Nominee to Accelerate Efforts to Improve Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's decision to replace his unification minister appears to reflect his view that an improvement in inter-Korean ties could help advance stalled denuclearization talks.Observers in South Korea believe that Unification Minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul will likely focus on accelerating Seoul's efforts to improve relations with Pyongyang, including resuming joint economic projects.Kim is considered one of South Korea's most accomplished experts on inter-Korean relations with experience in both policymaking and academia.After focusing on the North Korean economy in his doctoral dissertation and publishing books on the country's economic reforms, Kim gained field experience as a think tank researcher during the vibrant inter-Korean economic cooperation of the early 2000s.He also participated in multilateral negotiations to denuclearize the North, as well as inter-Korean dialogue as a presidential adviser and assistant to the unification minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.During his time as professor at Inje University, Kim published a series of best-selling books, one of which titled "Strategy of Negotiation" was read by Moon.