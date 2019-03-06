Policy Veteran Tapped as New Culture Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture Minister nominee Park Yang-woo, who has more than 30 years of experience in policymaking in the areas of culture and tourism, has long been expected to receive a Cabinet position.After joining the ministry in the early 1980s at an entry level position via a national exam, Park gained experience handling the ministry's three branches of culture, sports and tourism as he climbed the bureaucratic ladder.The nominee served as the ministry's vice minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, after which he began a decade-long academic career as a professor and vice president at Chung-Ang University.Since 2017, Park has been leading the government committee in charge of reforming the Culture Ministry, and advised President Moon Jae-in on cultural issues during his presidential campaign.