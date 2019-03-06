Economy KOSPI Down 1.31% on Friday

South Korean stocks were down Friday on news of the slowing Chinese economy.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 28-point-35 points, or one-point-31 percent. It ended the week at two-thousand-137-point-44, the lowest since January 25th.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing point-86 point, or point-12 percent, to close at 735-point-97.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-two won.