KOSPI Down 1.31% on Friday
Write: 2019-03-08 15:46:23 / Update: 2019-03-08 15:48:02
South Korean stocks were down Friday on news of the slowing Chinese economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 28-point-35 points, or one-point-31 percent. It ended the week at two-thousand-137-point-44, the lowest since January 25th.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing point-86 point, or point-12 percent, to close at 735-point-97.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-two won.
