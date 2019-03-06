Parties Give Mixed Reaction to Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties gave a mixed response to President Moon Jae-in's Cabinet reshuffle on Friday.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) welcomed the new Cabinet appointments which it said will lead the government’s plan to establish a new Korean Peninsula of peace and handle issues concerning the South Korean people’s livelihoods.The DP said the nominees have diverse experiences and expertise and their capacity to implement policies have been prioritized at a time when continuity of the government's economic policies and social unity are necessary.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) criticized the reshuffle, arguing that it did not reorganize the administration’s failed diplomatic and security teams.The LKP also accused the president of modifying the Cabinet in favor of the administration and the ruling party ahead of next year's general elections.