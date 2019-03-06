Moon to Embark on 3-Nation Southeast Asian Tour Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on his first overseas trip of the year.Moon will leave Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday to launch a three-nation Southeast Asian tour that will take him to Brunei, Malaysia and Cambodia.According to the presidential office, the trip, which comes after the collapse of the nuclear summit between North Korea and the U.S. in Hanoi, is aimed to strengthen Seoul's New Southern Policy and draw support for peace on the Korean Peninsula.After arriving in Brunei on Sunday, Moon will hold summit talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and sign memorandums of understanding for various projects.Later on Monday, the president will visit a construction site at Temburong Bridge, Brunei’s largest-ever construction project led by South Korean firms, to encourage the workers there.From Tuesday to Thursday, Moon will visit Malaysia for summit talks with Sultan Abdullah of Pahang and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to seek ways to enhance cooperation ahead of the 60th anniversary of their countries' diplomatic ties next year.Moon will also attend a Korea-Malaysia business forum on Thursday before leaving for Phnom Penh, where he will meet with South Koreans living in Cambodia.On Friday, Moon will attend a reception hosted by Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni. He will also hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen and discuss expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure and finance.