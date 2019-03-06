Gov't Opens Control Tower to Oversee Infectious Diseases

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has opened a control tower that will oversee infectious disease outbreaks taking place at home and abroad.The Health and Welfare Ministry and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Emergency Operations Center officially opened on Friday.The center operating 24 hours a day will serve as the command post during times of infectious disease crises. Its duties will include initial response measures and real-time communication with related authorities.An emergency operations center was introduced in December of 2015 following the deadly outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS).The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said it is improving in lacking areas such as accurately defining the meaning of a suspected MERS patient. It is also establishing standard operational procedures regarding how to respond to a new infectious disease so suspected patients can be quickly verified to minimize the spread of an outbreak.