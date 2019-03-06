Moon Stresses Gender Equality on Int'l Women's Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in marked International Women's Day on Friday, calling for change towards gender equality.In a social media post, the president said we must overcome fear to implement changes to achieve gender equality in society.Moon said the slogan for this year's International Women's Day, proclaimed by the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, is "think equal, build smart and innovate for change."He said the reason why the international community comes together and celebrates this day is due to courageous women that have encouraged the global community to improve universal human rights.The president said that he has always wanted his children to live in a society that provides fair and just opportunities.