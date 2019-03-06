Revision Bill to Declare Fine Dust as Social Disaster under Review

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee has passed a revision to the basic law on disaster and safety management that declares fine dust a social disaster.The legislative subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee passed the revision bill on Friday that calls for strengthened state efforts to deal with the air pollution issue.The bill defines fine dust particles in the air as a social disaster as the problem is caused by industrial and social activities. However, considering that it is also influenced by natural phenomena such as the atmospheric environment, the subcommittee decided to propose related responsive measures be added to the revision.The subcommittee plans to meet again on Monday to approve the revision so it can be passed during a plenary session slated for Wednesday. The Legislation and Judiciary Committee will review the revision before it is put to a floor vote.