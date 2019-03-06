S. Korean Military Barracks Get Air Purifiers to Combat Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says it has begun to distribute air purifiers to military barracks to protect soldiers from fine dust.Around 60-thousand air cleaners will be distributed to the barracks of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Marine Corps.The first batch of the electronic devices was sent to Air Force units, including the Aviation Safety Agency. The following batches will be installed in the Army barracks from Monday and the Navy and the Marine Corps from the end of this month.The ministry secured a 36-billion-won budget last year to purchase air cleaners. It initially planned to distribute them by the end of this year, but as fine dust levels worsened, the ministry pushed up its plan and decided to execute it by next month.