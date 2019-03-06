S. Korean FM Meets with African Ambassadors in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has met with African ambassadors in Seoul to discuss cooperation between South Korea and Africa.During a luncheon with top envoys from 20 African countries at her official residence on Friday, Minister Kang praised Africa for getting closer to its goals of unity, prosperity and peace, and vowed Seoul’s will to further develop ties with them.Kang expressed her confidence the continent will have a promising future, recollecting her experiences of meeting with passionate Africans during her stint at the United Nations.In response, Gabon’s Ambassador Carlos Boungou, who leads the African diplomatic delegation, assessed the South Korean government’s active efforts to diversify its diplomatic partners by strengthening ties with Africa.The minister and the envoys also discussed measures to promote South Korea’s image in Africa and strengthen mutual partnerships.