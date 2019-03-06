King Philippe of Belgium to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit meeting with King Philippe of Belgium in Seoul on March 26th.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom revealed on Friday that the Belgian king and his wife will make a state visit between March 25th and 28th at Moon’s invitation.It will be the first time in 27 years a king of Belgium visits South Korea. King Philippe will also be the first royal guest from a European nation to visit since Moon’s inauguration in 2017.According to the top office, the two leaders will evaluate the development of South Korea-Belgium relations since the formation of their bilateral ties in 1991, and discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.