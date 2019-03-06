Moon: More to Be Done for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the collapse of the second summit between North Korea and the U.S. only means there is more that must be done.He made the remark at the presidential office on Friday while receiving diplomatic credentials from new ambassadors from six countries, including Sierra Leone, Spain and Malaysia.Noting that denuclearization of the North and a peace process for the Korean Peninsula is moving in a positive direction, Moon said the failure to reach an agreement during the Hanoi summit points to more things to be done. He also asked the new envoys for joining the journey to peace on the Korean Peninsula.Deputy Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said the ambassadors, including those from Kyrgyzstan, Ethiopia and the Dominican Republic, expressed their support for complete denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.