US Lawmaker: Joint Exercises with S. Korea Must Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Congressman Pete King said Friday the U.S. must keep full-scale military exercises active in South Korea.Speaking on Fox News, the Republican representative said he doesn't trust North Korea and the U.S. has to assume that the North is going to cheat and keep its nuclear weapons, no matter what.He added that it's important for the U.S. to keep sanctions on and keep some of its military activity active in South Korea.King, who is serving his 14th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, said that military exercises are important because North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "like an organized crime leader who runs an organized crime family."He said there is no reason for him to be in negotiations with the U.S. other than to have nuclear weapons and Washington must keep this in mind in dealing with Kim.He said it's important to make Kim realize that reaching a deal means much more to him than it does to the United States, adding that the U.S. can survive but he cannot.King said the U.S. should also be careful not to scare away its allies and that Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have to know the "U.S. will be there and stay there."He said constant pressure on North Korea is the only thing that will work if the country is to ever denuclearize.