Blackpink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' Tops 700Mn YouTube Views

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for K-pop girl group Blackpink's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" surpassed 700 million YouTube views on Saturday, the first South Korean K-pop band to reach the milestone.According to Blackpink's management agency YG Entertainment, the music video was watched 700 million times on YouTube as of around 9 a.m. Saturday, 266 days since its release on June 15th last yearThe music video also set a record among K-pop groups of adding every additional 100 million views at the fastest pace after hitting the 200 million mark.Among K-pop female bands, Blackpink also has the most music videos exceeding 500 million YouTube views.Their songs "As If It's Your Last" and "Boombayah" have also drawn more than 500 million views.Blackpink has also advanced into the U.S. market, joining hands with U.S. record label Interscope Records owned by Universal Music Group.Having concluded its Asia tour, Blackpink will now set out on a global tour of North America, Europe and Australia. Next month, they will perform at the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the U.S.