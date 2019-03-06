Moon Embarks on Trip to Brunei, Malaysia, Cambodia Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has embarked on his first overseas trip of the year.Moon left Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday afternoon to launch a three-nation Southeast Asian tour that will take him to Brunei, Malaysia and Cambodia.After arriving in Brunei on Sunday, Moon will hold summit talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Monday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and to successfully hold a special summit between South Korea and the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Seoul earlier proposed hosting the special summit, which is expected to be held later in the year.From Tuesday to Thursday, Moon will visit Malaysia for summit talks with Sultan Abdullah of Pahang and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to seek ways to enhance cooperation ahead of the 60th anniversary of both countries' diplomatic ties next year.Moon will also attend a Korea-Malaysia business forum on Thursday before leaving for Phnom Penh, where he will meet with South Koreans living in Cambodia.On Friday, Moon will attend a reception hosted by Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni. He will also hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen and discuss expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure and finance.The presidential office said the trip will enhance South Korea's friendly and cooperative relations with the three nations, which are important partners for Seoul's New Southern Policy.