Seven S. Koreans Injured in Car Accident in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has sent a consul to support South Korean nationals injured in a car accident during a trip to Vietnam.According to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul and local reports, a tourist bus carrying South Korean passengers fell down a hill and overturned at around 3 p.m. Saturday in the southern Vietnamese city of Phan Thiet, killing its Vietnamese driver and injuring seven South Koreans.The ministry said in a statement that immediately after being informed of the accident, it sent a consul and other staffers to the scene to check the situation and provide support in terms of communication with the medical staff there.The ministry plans to offer necessary consular assistance until their safe return.The injured South Koreans were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.