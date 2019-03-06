Conservative Groups Hold Rallies to Condemn Park's Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Conservative civic groups supporting former President Park Geun-hye held rallies in downtown Seoul on Sunday to condemn the Constitutional Court's ruling to impeach Park for her involvement in a massive influence-peddling scandal.A civic group calling for Park's release held a rally in front of Seoul Station for the second consecutive day at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the second anniversary of the ruling.After the rally, protesters plan to march toward Anguk Station located near the Constitutional Court.Other conservative groups supporting the impeached president will also hold similar rallies at different locations in central Seoul.Police have enhanced security in the area to deal with any possible emergency and plan to block parts of the roads in the affected areas.