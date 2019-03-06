FTC Orders Revision of Unfair Regulations of English Proficiency Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's antitrust regulator has ordered English language proficiency test organizations to revise their unfair regulations.The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said on Sunday that the order was issued for four organizations managing the tests, which include the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOFEL), the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and the Test of English Proficiency (TEPS).Under the revisions, students aged 15 years or younger can now take the TOEFL test in South Korea without their parents or guardians present.The United States-based Educational Testing Service (ETS), an organization that administers and scores the test, had nullified the TOEFL scores of children aged 15 years or younger and refused to return test fees unless their parents or guardians stayed on-site during their test.Re-test regulations of TEPS and G-TELP tests were also revised so that test takers who are suspected of cheating will be allowed to re-take their tests within six weeks, not two weeks.