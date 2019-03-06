Bolton: US Watching N. Korea Activities 'Unblinkingly'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says his country is watching North Korean activities "unblinkingly" amid speculation the Kim regime could be preparing for another missile test.During an interview with ABC on Sunday, Bolton was asked about recent media reports that North Korea is rebuilding a missile launch site at Dongchang-ri.When referring to images of the missile sites Bolton said while there is always activity in the North, he would not go into speculation on what the particular commercial satellite pictures show.Bolton added the U.S. sees exactly what they're doing now "unblinkingly," and has no illusions about the North's capabilities.In a separate interview with Fox News, Bolton said President Donald Trump is open to a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.