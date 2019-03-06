Moon to Hold Summit with Bruneian Monarch

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on Monday to discuss ways to improve relations of their countries.Moon arrived in Brunei on Sunday, the first stop of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Malaysia and Cambodia.According to Seoul's presidential office, Moon will attend a welcoming ceremony hosted by the Bruneian king at his official residence, followed by a bilateral summit.On Monday afternoon, Moon is scheduled to visit the Royal Regalia Museum and the construction site of Temburong Bridge, a 30-kilometer bridge being built by a South Korean firm.The president will wrap up his three-day state visit to Brunei with a dinner with the sultan on Monday. Moon is the first South Korean president to visit Brunei since the 2013 visit by then President Park Geun-hye.Moon will then head to Malaysia for a three-day state visit on Tuesday.