Bolton to Hold Discussion with S. Korean Counterpart on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said he will discuss issues relating to North Korea with his South Korean counterpart on Monday.Bolton made the remarks during an interview with ABC on Sunday saying the issue of the reported activity at the North's missile site in Dongchang-ri will also be discussed during the talks.His South Korean counterpart appears to be National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong and they are expected to speak over the phone on Monday.Bolton said he has no knowledge about whether Washington and Pyongyang had any discussions after the Hanoi summit, adding it is possible South Korea might have had talks with North Korea.When asked about the telephone talks on Monday, Seoul's presidential office only said that the two sides' National Security Councils continue to maintain close communications.