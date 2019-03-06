Ex-Pres. Chun Leaves for Gwangju to Attend Defamation Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan will appear at Gwangju District Court in a libel suit filed against him.Chun left his house in Yeonhui-dong, western Seoul, at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday to travel about 300 kilometers to the court by car. The trial is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.Chun, who led the country from 1980 to 1988 following a military coup, was indicted in 2018 for falsely stating in his memoir that late Catholic priest Cho Bi-oh had lied about what he witnessed in 1980 during a military crackdown on the Gwangju pro-democracy movement.Cho said he witnessed the military firing at citizens from helicopters. The former president described Cho as "Satan wearing a mask" and called him a "liar" in the memoir.It'll be Chun's first court appearance in 23 years after he stood trial on charges of sedition, mutiny and taking bribes during his presidency.